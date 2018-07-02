Woman Who Lost Her Memory After Waking Up From a Coma Renews Marriage Vows With Forgotten Husband

CBS News Screen grabbed from an interview with couple Angela and Jeff Hartung on CBS News.

Five years after walking up thinking that she was still married to her late husband, Angela Sartin-Hartung renewed her wedding vows with her current husband Jeff Hartung.

Angela was hit by a car almost five years ago while crossing at a New York City intersection. This caused her to suffer from a traumatic brain injury and was put in a coma for almost one month. But upon regaining her consciousness, her only recollection was mainly from her past.

"I do not remember anything at all. I asked for my two children, I thought they were like 2 and 8 years old. They were 17 and 23 years old," she told CBS News.

The report also said that Angela cannot remember the last 15 years of her life. This means that she still thought that she is still married to her first husband, who already passed away several years ago. She also had no idea that she was already married to Jeff, who was with her the entire time that she was unconscious in the hospital.

The sad situation prompted Jeff to exert extra efforts to remind Angela about their love for each other. According to reports, he began putting photos of their happier times in almost all areas of their home.

Jeff also courted his wife all over again and made sure that he was constantly by her side. "It was so much harder the second time," 52-year-old Jeff said in an interview with The New York Daily News. "I had to win her heart. There was no trust. She lost that. That's a hard thing to rebuild," he added.

After a while, all of his efforts paid off and the couple decided to begin the next chapter of their love story by renewing their vows in front of their family and friends at the iconic Central Park in New York City.

While they are now in a much better situation, Angela still asks for God's help. "I honestly believe this happened for a reason," she said after the wedding ceremony. "We're still praying for complete healing and recovery, whatever that is," she added.