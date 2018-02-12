Facebook/wwe Promotional image for Wrestlemania

Details surrounding Wrestlemania 34 are scarce at this time, but there are already some predictions floating online.

According to CBS Sports, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will be competing head-to-head for the WWE Championship. Nakamura handpicked Styles to be his Wrestlemania rival after coming out the victor of the 30-Man Royal Rumble.

Other matches have yet to be determined or announced, but fans are likely excited nonetheless. CBS Sports predicts that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will duke it out in the ring for the Universal Championship should the latter win Elimination Chamber this month. Battling for the Intercontinental Championship, the publication surmises that Braun Strowman will go up against The Miz.

On the side of women, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey could compete for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, in Rousey's place, Asuka is also a possible opponent. In terms of storyline, though, Rousey makes more sense as Flair's challenger.

For the Raw Women's Championship, Alexa Bliss is expected to take on Asuka or Nia Jax. Asuka notably won the first women's Royal Rumble, which means she gets to pick her competitor at Wrestlemania. Should Bliss take the back seat, then it is possible that Sasha Banks will take her place in this spot.

The Usos and Authors of Pain are likely going to battle it out for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship should the Bludgeon Brothers stay put. As for the Raw Tag Team Championship, The Bar is set to defend their title, though it is unknown yet who will face them in the ring. The publication posits Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson taking on that responsibility, but that remains to be seen.

There are other matches that have yet to be determined, such as Seth Rollins going up against either Samoa Joe or Finn Balor. Ronda Rousey, on the other hand, does not have a partner yet when she comes face-to-face with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. However, CBS Sports does think a John Cena vs. The Undertaker battle is on the way.

It is also highly likely that an Andre the Giant battle royal will take place. Not only that, it is expected to receive more attention since a documentary on Andre the Giant will be coming out soon on HBO.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.