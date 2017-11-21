'WWE 2K18' News: Release Date for Nintendo Switch Version To Be Shared Soon

24 GB download is required for the physical version of the Nintendo Switch game

Twitter courtesy of @WWEgames Seth Rollins is the cover athlete for 'WWE 2K18'

"WWE 2K18" is already available for the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, but thus far, the Nintendo Switch version of the game has yet to hit stores.

Currently, the only thing known about the arrival of the Switch version is that it will take place sometime this fall, but a more specific date has been lacking.

Switch owners may not have to wait that much longer for that important bit of information, however.

Over on Twitter, developers revealed that new details regarding the Switch version's release date are "coming soon."

While Switch owners wait for the developers to finally attach an exact release date to the game, they can learn more about it.

For instance, Switch owners may need to clear out some space on their consoles before they can start playing this game.

According to a post on ResetEra from member "Shiggy," the physical version of the game will require players to first complete a 24 GB download.

Given that hefty file size, that likely means Switch owners will need to either have no other big games currently installed on the console, or they can get a microSD card and make use of the extra space that provides.

There is one other thing that Switch players need to know about the version of "WWE 2K18" that will be released for their preferred platform.

While the already available versions of the game that are playable on other platforms can support up to eight characters showing up onscreen at the same time, that number stands only at six for the Switch version.

Switch players will still be given access to the game's enormous roster, and they will also be able to utilize the new gameplay mechanics as well.

Wrestling fans are now just going to have wait for the developers to reveal exactly when "WWE 2K18" will be released for the Switch, and hopefully for them, that date is coming up sooner rather than later.