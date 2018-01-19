WWE Royal Rumble 2018 News: Who Will Reign In The Upcoming Matches?

wwe Promo image for the 2018 Royal Rumble

This year's Royal Rumble match will be extra special since it will combine the first Women's Royal Rumble with the Men's matches. But fans are also looking forward to the interesting line-up of matches on the annual pay-per-view event.

One of the highly anticipated event in the upcoming Royal Rumble is the WWE Cruiserweight Championship battle between defending champion Enzo Amore and Cedric Alexander. According to predictions, Amore can easily retain his belt.

For the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, wrestling analysts predict that the pair of Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan will still win the match against "The Bar" duo composed of Sheamus and Cesaro. On the other hand, the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship belt is expected to slip from defending champs The Usos as they face Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin.

Meanwhile, it can be speculated that the Handicap match for the WWE Championship will still go to current champ AJ Styles. He is expected to win it against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Styles might have the least advantage in the match, but Daniel Bryan might suddenly come out of the dug-out to interfere and challenge either Owens or Zayn so Styles can will the championship.

Also, the 30-Man Royal Rumble match will include John Cena, Randy Orton, Finn Balor, Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Elias, Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, Aiden English, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews.

For the Women's division, fans will see Naomi, Ruby Riott, Asuka, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Natalya, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, as well as Alicia Fox. In addition, the former UFC Women's Bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey will also make her debut in the WWE ring.

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. EDT.