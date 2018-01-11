WWE Rumors: John Cena vs. The Undertaker Likely to Happen at WrestleMania 34?

The WWE bid farewell to a wrestling icon, The Undertaker, when he left his coat and hat on the ring one last time at Wrestlemania 33 earlier last year. Could John Cena be the opponent that can bring him out of retirement?

It was a touching moment early last year for wrestling fans as The Undertaker — imposing, even after his defeat in the hands of Roman Reigns — stood on the ring for what could be the last time. In front of a standing ovation from the crowd, the wrestler stripped off and left behind his trademark trench coat, hat and gloves as he left the arena last Apr. 3, as recapped by Maxim.

Facebook/AmericanGritFOX A promotional image for "American Grit" featuring John Cena

It's been nine months since, and fans are still holding on to any chance that The Undertaker makes a return at the ring. With his retirement, he and John Cena may have missed the chance to go at it in an official match, but WrestleMania 34 this year may have a big surprise for their fans.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, via Sportskeeda, was among the first to learn that the AJ Styles-versus-John Cena match was not going through for this year's WWE main event. A source hinted that the one Cena will be fighting against is even more imposing than a WWE Champion, and that got the rumor mill spinning.

Who could possibly outmatch AJ Styles in star power in a ring with Cena? Many names were offered up, including Goldberg, Batista, and even Hulk Hogan, but so far, The Undertaker looks to be the likeliest candidate.

Some would disagree, however. The two of them sharing a ring would mean two wrestlers at the twilight of their career trying to get a highlight match going. John Cena himself is just about at the tail end of his career at 40 years old.

Looking at The Undertaker's last match with Roman Reigns, it's been clear that the former struggled to hold his own, as Bleacher Report points out. It's possible that the best time to have a match between these two may have been long past.