WWE Women's Royal Rumble 2018 News: Official Rules for Jan. 28 Event Announced

The first ever WWE Women's Royal Rumble match is coming, and with WWE General Manager Kurt Angle's announcement, the rules are now set. The part-time wrestler and WWE official just laid out the rules for the match, and they are as simple as they can get.

Monday night Raw saw Kurt Angle interrupting the action for a bit to make an important announcement, which WWE posted on social media as well. It's the official rules for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble match, both men's and women's, and there are just three of them.

Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Navy At sea aboard USS Enterprise (CVN 65) Dec. 19, 2003 — Professional World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) celebrity Kurt Angle signs autographs for ship's crew members.

First up, "30 Superstars" can be taken to mean that 30 wrestlers can participate in each match. No details on the ring entry schedule has been released, though, so fans can expect a few updates to come later.

"Eliminations occur when a Superstar is thrown over the top rope & both feet touch the floor" is pretty much an established rule. Likewise, the third stipulation, which guarantees a WrestleMania title match for the winner, is also a Royal Rumble mainstay since the 1990s.

This year, however, there are now two Royal Rumble matches. Stephanie McMahon stepped into the ring during the Dec. 18 episode of WWE Raw to announce a women's Royal Rumble match — a first for WWE, according to Gamespot.

It's the next step in expanding the number of events available to women wrestlers, starting from the first women's Iron Man match in 2015, then followed by the first Hell in a Cell match for women in 2016.

2017 brought WWE fans the first women's Money in the Bank ladder match as well. These were important WWE milestones that were somewhat dimmed by match interferences and some debatable surprise events.

This year's decision to make the women's Royal Rumble match exactly like the men's were a product of talks between Angle, the McMahons and Daniel Bryan, according to Cageside Seats.

The 2018 Royal Rumble is set to happen on Sunday, Jan. 28, at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.