'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' News: Magneto Unconscious in New Photos

New photos from "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" have been released, and they tease an important character on what seems to be the brink of death.

According to Comicbookmovie, Empire Magazine got a hold of four new photos from the upcoming film. The first one features Sophie Turner as Jean Grey, whose alter ego is the titular Dark Phoenix. The full force of Jean's powers was already shown in "X-Men: The Last Stand," though it remains to be seen how similar this version of Jean Grey is to the original.

The next photo shows Jean and Scott Summers (Tye Sheridan) in a romantic embrace. Fans have long known that Jean and Scott will become a couple, and it looks like "Dark Phoenix" does not intend on straying away from that.

The third photo shows Magneto (Michael Fassbender) lying unconscious on the concrete floor. He seems to have a metal collar wrapped around his neck.

The final photo shows Professor X (James McAvoy) meeting the film's villainess, played by Jessica Chastain, who is an alien with shapeshifting powers.

Director and writer Simon Kinberg previously explained that "Dark Phoenix" is more about the female characters than anything else. "I really wanted to acknowledge the strength of the women in the comic and in the actresses that we have and the central storyline demands it," he said. "It really is about her relationships with the females in the film, especially Jessica Chastain's character."

McAvoy, on the other hand, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month that "Dark Phoenix" is the "most emotional" installment out of all the "X-Men" films. "There's a lot of sacrifice and a lot of suffering," he teased.

The upcoming film will find the X-Men jetting off to space for a rescue mission, but a turn of events will awaken the Phoenix inside Jean Grey.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 2, 2018.