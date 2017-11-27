Xbox Games With Gold December Free Titles: $104 Worth of Games Available at Zero Cost

Microsoft is giving away four new titles in December through their Xbox Live promo for Gold subscribers. A title from last month's Games With Gold promo are carrying over next month, too, making for a total of five games to wrap up this year's free games.

A new set of free games is up for grabs this December, with two Xbox One titles and two Xbox 360 comprising next month's Gamed With Gold batch, as Microsoft's Major Nelson announced last Nov. 22.

Both Xbox 360 titles can also be played on the Xbox One and Xbox One S, thanks to backward compatibility, as Hyrb pointed out.

Xbox One owners get a $40 value for free in "Warhammer: End of Times - Vermintide," and that's for the whole month of December, too, as a free download. It's a co-op first-person shooter set in the grim world of Warhammer, and one of the rare titles for the setting.

Fans of the movie can celebrate with the "Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Edition" for free starting Dec. 16 until Jan. 15, 2018. It's another Xbox One title that plays as an episodic graphic adventure from Telltale Games, maker of "The Wolf Among Us."

"Tales From the Borderlands Complete Season" rounds out the free Xbox One games for December, and it will remain available at no cost for Xbox Live Gold members until Dec. 15. The game was part of November's Xbox Games With Gold set.

Owners of the older Xbox 360 can download "Child of Eden" for free starting Dec. 1 until Dec. 15 as long as they're eligible for the Xbox Games With Gold promo. That's already $30 in value. On Dec. 16, "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death," a game usually worth $15, takes over until Dec. 31.