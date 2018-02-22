Xbox One X Games Update: Microsoft Announced New Feature Ahead Of March Games With Gold Lineup

Xbox/Microsoft The Xbox One X has a clear and specific goal from the outset — deliver True 4K Gaming in a small form factor design.

Microsoft has been banking on the Xbox One X to not only to bring the Xbox One into the future but also to save the tarnished Xbox brand as a whole. The company recently announced an exciting new feature for the console that will likely serve as its new ace in the hole in the long-running console wars.

According to Kevin Gammill, program manager for Microsoft's Xbox Platform Partner Group the most powerful console in the world will soon include 1440p resolution. Gammill told members of the Xbox Insider Program of the new feature saying that they will be "pleasantly surprised very soon."

"Many questions recently around the timing of our 1440p support," he said in a recent post on social media. "Those of you in our early preview ring should be pleasantly surprised very soon if you have an Xbox One S or Xbox One X"

Gammill also hinted that the update could potentially bring 1440p support to the Xbox One S, despite the fact that the Xbox One X is the only console that supports the feature. The update is expected to drop sometime next week according to Xbox Insider Program head Brad Rossetti.

Microsoft is not only overhauling their console but also their games. One prime example of these is the beleaguered "Halo: The Master Chief Collection" which over the recent months received a myriad of patches and updates. All of this in the hope to regain the trust of gamers who have long been skeptical of Microsoft's sincerity when it comes to delivering excellent service to gamers.

In related news, subscribers to the Xbox Live Gold program can still download "Shadow Warrior" and "Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India" as part of Microsoft's Games with Gold February 2018 lineup. The Xbox 360 Games with Gold title "Crazy Taxi," is available to play thanks to Microsoft's Backwards Compatibility program.