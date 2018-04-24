Youth, Schools and Violence: Where Has Society Gone Wrong?

(Photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) Joe Zevuloni mourns in front of a cross placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018.

As the United States has by far more deadly shootings occurring in its schools than any other developed nation, many are left wondering if there are elements of today's American society that are partially to blame, or at least play a factor, when it comes to the troubling influx of deadly school massacres.

"Where has our society gone wrong?" some might ask.

Dr. Peter Langman, an expert on the psychology of school shooters who runs the database SchoolShooters.info, told The Christian Post that in the U.S., "We have overwhelmingly the majority of school shootings in the world."

The million-dollar question is "why?"

There isn't just one easy answer to that question nor is there only one solution, Langman and others who spoke with CP asserted.

A common response, however, which was echoed by two experts interviewed for this article, is the fact that there is much more access to guns in the U.S. than any other nation.

"I did this study of 171 countries to explain statistically why the United States has more [mass shootings] than any other country. I coded any variable that was present for all 171 countries [studied]. I looked at homicide rates, suicide rates, national wealth, firearm ownership rates," said Adam Lankford, associate professor at the University of Alabama's Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

"By far, the most statistically significant relationship was between number of firearms per civilian and number of mass shootings per country."

However, Lankford stressed that there are also other influences when it comes to the number of mass shootings and school shootings. Another factor, he said, is the unintentional motivation that the media provides to individuals looking for fame and infamy.

What Role Does the Media Play?

"There is a lot of research that suggests that Americans care more about being famous and are more commonly worshiping celebrities than other countries," Lankford said. "That is very applicable to the mass shooting problem because we know that a high percentage of mass shooters, particularly the deadliest mass shooters, are often seeking fame."

"I think some people would say that it is the notion of the American dream. The idea that a nobody can become a somebody. This idea of upward mobility. Those are all good things. Traditionally that means rising in class — in other words, someone who is poor can become rich. In the last few decades, instead of people thinking of money as the ultimate form of success it has transitioned to fame being the ultimate form of success."

Lankford said that the desire for fame has led to a troubling trend of copycat behavior in which mass shooters and school shooters witness the notoriety that previous perpetrators received from various forms of media and want to achieve similar status.

"Because of the general celebrity worship in our culture, you have kids who idolize a famous professional athlete or a famous singer. Even people look at reality stars and say, 'That person doesn't have any exceptional talent, why can't I be as famous as that person?'" he explained. "We actually see that if we look closely to a lot of these cases of copycat behavior that there are similar forms of celebrity worship going on."

It is common for the names and photographs of school shooters to be plastered in newspapers and on news channels throughout the country in the days following horrific school shootings.

Lankford joined 148 other academic experts in issuing an open letter last year calling on media organizations to stop publishing the names and photographs of school shooters, except during ongoing searches for escaped suspects.

Lankford and Eric Madfis, associate professor of Criminal Justice at the University of Washington Tacoma, wrote a research article last September published by American Behavioral Scientist that contains recommendations for news outlets.

The article states that because many attackers "explicitly admit that they want fame and directly reach out to media organizations to get it, it has become essentially indisputable that as a society, we have been helping them achieve their goals."

According to the paper, Lankford has documented at least 24 "examples of offenders who clearly exhibited this motive."

One such case was the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in which the 20-year-old perpetrator was "obsessed with movies about mass shooters, wrote about 'my catalog of mass murderers,' participated in online debates about which was the 'the most famous school shooting,' and posted 'just look at how many fans you can find for all different types of mass murderers.'"

A total of 26 were murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting.

"What the media has been doing unfortunately, is they have been advertising mass shootings and high-profile mass shooters," Lankford told CP. "Go ahead and cover these incidents in as much detail as necessary. But don't publish the photos and don't publish the names. In the same way, if there is a sexual assault victim, you would not publish her name. It is a different scenario but in both cases you would be remitting what you publish for public health reasons."

Justin Nutt, a Christian therapist and author from Kansas who now resides in Texas, agreed with the notion that notoriety plays a large role.

"You may be famous for a bad thing and you may not be around to see it, but the world is going to know who you were," Nutt explained. "Notoriety is a big thing and I think it always has been. I think that is one of the biggest causes from a society standpoint."

(Photo: REUTERS/Eric Thayer) Balloons hang from the Sandy Hook Elementary School sign in Sandy Hook in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. People in the small Connecticut community of Newtown grieved on Saturday over one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history and police sought answers about what drove a 20-year-old gunman to slaughter 20 children at an elementary school.

Are There Other Factors?

There are several societal factors that could possibly play a role in the troubling trend of school shootings happening in the U.S. — such as the increasing use of social media and the internet, the prevalence of violence in video games, television shows and cinema, and the increase of fatherlessness and broken family units.

However, the scholars warned that there just isn't enough conclusive research to say definitively that these factors have a causal relationship with the prevalence of school shootings.

"That is the kind of speculation that may have some validity but at this point it is speculation," Langman, the author of School Shooters: Understanding High School, College, and Adult Perpetrators, said.

Many might believe that most school shooters are simply products of broken families. However, Langman warned that it's unwise to concretely suggest what role broken family units are playing in the rise of school shootings.

"That could be a factor and that has a certain logic to it, but it comes with the fact that a vast majority of kids that come from such [broken] families don't do this," he said. "Another issue is that some of the shooters come from very much intact stable and supportive families. A lot of ideas that may make sense and have some truth to them, once you get down to the details you will see that there are situations where the truth doesn't apply. It may be a contributing factor but that is speculation."

He also stressed that it's a "misconception" to suggest that the school shooting problem is a bullying problem.

"[School shooters] almost never target kids who picked on them," he explained. "The idea that some have been bullied is definitely true but if you are talking about middle school and high school kids, you can ask kids to raise their hands if they have ever been picked on. A lot of hands, if not most, would go up."

What About Violence in Movies and Video Games?

As far as the cultural shift that has decreased sensitivity toward violence and created a greater acceptance of violence in movies and video games accessed by children, Langman said that it's hard to say definitively what role that's playing.

Data show that 90 percent of U.S. children play video games and 85 percent of video games on the market contain some form of violence.

"Maybe we find out that a certain shooter played a certain video game but so did 20 million other kids. How many times did the shooter play the game? Often, we are not going to know that. Maybe he played it 1,000 hours. Well, his peers also played it for 1,000 hours and they didn't pick up a gun," Langman said. "This is an argument that might have a superficial appeal and maybe even have a greater truth to it, but teasing that out so we can make it a solid statement at this point is impossible."

According to the nonpartisan think tank National Center for Health Research, "studies have shown that playing violent video games can increase aggressive thoughts, behaviors, and feelings in both the short-term and long-term."

The organization states, however, that not all aggressive behaviors are violent and that very few studies have evaluated whether playing violent video games increases the chances of "later delinquency, criminal behavior, or lethal violence."

"Such studies are difficult to conduct, and require very large numbers of children," the organization asserts. "It makes sense that since playing violent video games tends to increase the level of aggressive behavior it would also result in more lethal violence or other criminal behaviors, but there is no clear evidence to support that assumption."

The organization also notes that very few studies have evaluated violent video game exposure and aggression in children younger than 10.

"While violence is usually born out of aggression, there is no data that shows that violence itself is impacted by either [movies or video games]," Nutt, who has written about the possible causes of school shootings, told CP.

(Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Drake) Daniel Journey (C), an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, attends a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at his school, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. Journey said he lost two friends he had known and grown up with since they were 7 years old in the shooting.

Limiting Children's Access to Media and Internet

Although violence in media might or might not be playing a role in the school shooting trend, it's still imperative for parents to monitor the amount of time that their children are exposed to television and video games, according to Cora Breuner, chairperson of the Committee on Adolescence at the American Academy of Pediatrics.

A 2009 American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation calls on parents to limit their children's access to television, videos games and computers to just one to two hours per day.

"It is from nine years ago, but I think we are going to stick to our guns on that," Breuner said of the recommendations. "The more violence kids watch, the more immune they are to the effects of it. They see it now. You just turn on the news. You turn on the TV and the first thing you see is about some shooting somewhere else in the world. I think that parents need to be very careful about restricting access to not only TV and video, but also news."

As people across the world are spending more and more time on their smartphones, devices and computers, and as technology and the internet continue to improve and get more addicting, Breuner warned that parents need to limit their kids' access to their cell phones and social media to an hour-and-a-half to two hours per day.

She added that children younger than 13 should not be on social media whatsoever.

"I am not saying that parents should stalk their kids on Facebook, Snapchat or Instagram but be aware that if kids are spending a lot of time looking at other people's things, there is a possibility that they are getting depressed," she said. "They should get off and be on a sports team or a debate team or a cooking class. It doesn't have to be sports but something else besides staring at their screen."

Breuner, an affiliate of Seattle Children's Hospital and University of Washington Medical Center, said parents of her patients do a good job of following the recommendations for child media use. However, she stressed that it's the few who don't follow those guidelines that might have a problem.

"The thing about this is probably 98 percent of parents are following the rules and the 2 percent who aren't are the ones that are making a big splash," she noted. "I feel like most of the parents are doing the best they can and trying to be super careful about their kids and screens."

"If you as a parent are the kind of parent that makes sure your kids wear their seatbelts and brush their teeth, then you are the same parent that says they don't want their kids on social media until it is legal," she added.

A longitudinal study published last year found that higher levels of Facebook use is negatively associated with the well-being and mental health of users.

"I feel like if you are sad because you think your life is terrible and all you do is look at other people's lives, then it makes you feel worse," Breuner said.

Nutt added that there is another aspect to increasing use of phone technology and social media that is cause for concern — social isolation.

"It isolates us even though we are not isolated. You can be in a room full of people and be completely isolated because everybody is right there in their phone looking at people on Facebook that they haven't talked to in years," Nutt said. "Everyone puts so much out there as far as what their life is. You can make your life look however you want."

"How are you supposed to get to know somebody in one–sentence interactions type of thing," he added. "I think we have lost that as a society — there is not that community. It's one of those situations where you might have to look at it from a church standpoint. I think it is great if you just want to read the Bible at home. There is something to be said about going to church and having that community and going there and having that congregation."

Nutt concluded that there needs to be a "systemic" shift in our society.

"I think it is a systemic society thing that are a lot of pieces that all interact. It is going to be really hard to just look at mental health. It is going to be really hard to just look at bullying. It is going to be really hard to just look at people being isolated," he said. "Until you bring them all together and you work on them as a whole, it is going to be really hard to shift that. It's a major shift in our society. There are so many pieces in our society that have changed since I graduated high school over 25 years ago."