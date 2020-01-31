2020 revival? Young people are joining the call to fast in droves

Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening.

More Episodes

  • How forgiveness brought Rwandans together after the genocide

    Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening....

  • 'Unplanned': Doug Johnson details his journey, moment he watched wife realize horror of abortion

    Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening....

  • A deeper look at why many millennials think evangelism is wrong

    Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening....

  • What the Bible really says about angels

    Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening....

 