2020 revival? Young people are joining the call to fast in droves

Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening.
More Episodes
-
How one pastor and church were bad at prayer and now can’t stop praying
-
Crisis of male loneliness: Why men need close friends
-
Did the sexual revolution launch identity politics?
-
Is the Church in America really dying?
-
Christians called to be empowered by Holy Spirit, not shackled in dead religion
-
Pastor addresses misuse of the Holy Spirit, spiritual gifts
-
Unpacking the mystery of the Holy Spirit
-
Out of homosexuality: How these men discovered the truth of who they are in Christ
-
Calif. pastor tackles increasing Bible illiteracy, a generation that doesn't know Jesus
-
How a Wall St. executive lost everything but felt more satisfied than ever
-
Shannon Bream of Fox News talks faith amid hardships, bad news
Podcast Archives
-
How forgiveness brought Rwandans together after the genocide
Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening....
-
'Unplanned': Doug Johnson details his journey, moment he watched wife realize horror of abortion
Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening....
-
A deeper look at why many millennials think evangelism is wrong
Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening....
-
What the Bible really says about angels
Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening....