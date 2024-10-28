Christian nationalism: What it is, what it isn’t and why it matters — a guide for people of faith

During this very animated and contentious election season there have been numerous attempts to frighten and mislead voters with the specter of a theocratic movement they have labelled “Christian Nationalism.”

Considerable effort has been expended to paint many people of religious faith (particularly Evangelical Protestants and conservative Catholics) as seeking to run roughshod over our precious First Amendment religious liberty protections and safeguards.

This is nothing more than a political scare tactic, seeking to elevate certain fringe groups to a level of influence they do not have, and God willing, will never have.

On the contrary, the overwhelming majority of Evangelicals, conservative Catholics and other people of faith believe it is their obligation and duty to bring their faith convictions to bear on the moral issues of the day and to seek to influence their fellow citizens to do the “right thing” in terms of public virtue.

After all, as I pointed out last week in the Christian Post (“America has been a faith-based initiative from the beginning"), this has been our tradition and heritage from the Pilgrims onward.

The following articles “flesh out” the issues involved. The authors, Christians who have labored in the public square as salt and light for many years, will help readers to focus clearly on the issues involved and why it is our duty to be salt and light in society.

Along with the Christian Post’s “Politics in the Pews” article series and podcast, these articles will equip people of faith to interact with these issues in an enlightened and intelligent manner.