Trump 2.0: A weekly review of the president’s second term
After taking office in late January, President Donald Trump and his administration wasted no time shaking up the federal government with executive orders and administrative maneuvers that have wide-ranging implications for the United States and the world.
From shutting federal offices to issuing a plan to take over the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip, the fast pace of Trump's push to implement his agenda may make it difficult for some to keep up.
The Christian Post reporters and editors have curated a weekly overview of important actions taken by Trump and his administration to help readers stay up to date.
Click on the articles below detailing Trump's past weeks in review: