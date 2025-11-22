Home News Trump's week in review: From the Epstein Files release to his meeting with Mamdani

This week marked the 10-month anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States. Developments this week include ongoing efforts to learn the extent of late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, along with meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Here are five highlights from the past week.