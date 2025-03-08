Home News Trump's week in review: Address to Congress disrupted, aid stripped from Ukraine

President Donald Trump's first week of March was marked by economic flexing, foreign policy shifts and domestic political friction.



Trump's first address to Congress of his second term highlighted the week, though one disruptive Democrat was thrown out of the House chamber while others refused to stand for any of his remarks or guests.



The week also saw the suspension of aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine amid heightening tensions, a pointed warning to Hamas, as well as the stripping security clearance of a major law firm tied to the "Russiagate" hoax.



Here are four key actions Trump and his administration took within the past week.

