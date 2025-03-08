Trump's week in review: Address to Congress disrupted, aid stripped from Ukraine

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
President Donald Trump holds up an executive order renaming the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge in Texas after Jocelyn Nungaray during his address to a joint session of U.S. Congress on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump holds up an executive order renaming the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge in Texas after Jocelyn Nungaray during his address to a joint session of U.S. Congress on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. | YouTube/ABC News

President Donald Trump's first week of March was marked by economic flexing, foreign policy shifts and domestic political friction.

Trump's first address to Congress of his second term highlighted the week, though one disruptive Democrat was thrown out of the House chamber while others refused to stand for any of his remarks or guests.

The week also saw the suspension of aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine amid heightening tensions, a pointed warning to Hamas, as well as the stripping security clearance of a major law firm tied to the "Russiagate" hoax.

Here are four key actions Trump and his administration took within the past week.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Jon Brown is a reporter for The Christian Post. Send news tips to jon.brown@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles