Home News Trump's week in review: Challenging universal injunctions, arresting pro-Hamas protesters

The seventh full week of the Trump administration was defined by new developments in both domestic and foreign policy.

At home, the Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to roll back rulings blocking one of President Donald Trump’s signature domestic policy agenda items and taking action against students who've been involved in protests expressing support for the Hamas terrorist organization as well as universities that engage in race-based discrimination.

At home and abroad, efforts are ongoing to negotiate a cease-fire deal and ultimately a conclusion to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Here are five developments that have unfolded over the past week.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe