Trump's week in review: From Faith Summit to Epstein developments

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on July 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to speak at an artificial intelligence and energy summit. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on July 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to speak at an artificial intelligence and energy summit. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Another week of the Trump administration has come and gone, with Sunday marking the six-month anniversary of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States. A lot has happened in the past week, with the president hosting an event at the White House for faith leaders and the administration taking additional steps to prioritize religious liberty.

Additional developments unfolded amid the continued push by many conservatives, and now Democrats, for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, and new information was released about the president’s health.

Here are five highlights from this week. 

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles