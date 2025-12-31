Home News Rwanda’s president defends forced closure of Evangelical churches: ‘Den of bandits’ Kagame claims pastors are deceptive relics of colonialism

Rwandan President Paul Kagame defended the government's forced closure of Evangelical churches, accusing them of being a “den of bandits” led by deceptive relics of colonialism.

Kagame made the remarks while defending the government’s closure of thousands of religious institutions under a 2018 law regulating churches.

More than 10,000 churches have reportedly been shut down under these regulations, which require preachers to undergo theological training, and mandate that all churches meet health, safety and financial reporting standards, AFP reported. The law also requires that religious buildings be soundproofed to limit noise pollution and that annual action plans align with national values.

Grace Room Ministries, an Evangelical church that had been drawing massive crowds to Kigali’s BK Arena three times a week, was also closed in May for failing to provide required documentation. Authorities said it engaged in unauthorized Evangelical activities and failed to submit annual financial and activity reports.

President Kagame said he would not reopen even a single church if the decision were his, questioning the relevance of such institutions to Rwanda’s survival and citing their limited role in addressing the country’s challenges.

At a news briefing last month, he said, “In all the development challenges we are dealing with, the wars, our country’s survival … what is the role of these churches. … Are they also providing jobs? Many are just thieving.”

Pastor Sam Rugira, whose two church branches were shut down last year over fire safety violations, was quoted as saying that the rules had mainly affected newly established Evangelical churches.

The pastor said the government was “regulating what it doesn’t understand” and should help churches meet requirements instead of shutting them down.

Some churches that fulfilled all government conditions remain closed.

A pastor in Kigali was quoted as saying that the president’s “open disdain and disgust” for churches “spells tough times ahead.”

Political analyst Louis Gitinywa told the newswire that the ruling party resists any organization that amasses public influence. A government official, speaking anonymously, expressed a similar view.

Muslim leaders in Rwanda have also raised concerns, particularly over bans on the public call to prayer.

While Article 37 of the Rwandan Constitution provides for freedom of religion, enforcement of the 2018 law has varied, with some Muslim clerics stating they plan to challenge the restrictions.