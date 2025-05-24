Trump's week in review: Showdown with South Africa, Big Beautiful Bill, Make America Healthy Again

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
President Donald Trump holds up a printed article from 'American Thinker' while accusing South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa of state-sanctioned violence against white farmers in South Africa during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House on May 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump holds up a printed article from "American Thinker" while accusing South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa of state-sanctioned violence against white farmers in South Africa during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House on May 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's week was marked by a heated confrontation in the Oval Office with the president of South Africa over alleged genocide, a major legislative victory in the U.S. House of Representatives, and a further escalation in the administration’s tussle with Harvard University.

The week also saw the release of the “Make America Healthy Again” Commission’s first report regarding the rise of chronic disease in the U.S.

Here are four highlights from the week. 

