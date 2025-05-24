Home News Trump's week in review: Showdown with South Africa, Big Beautiful Bill, Make America Healthy Again

President Donald Trump's week was marked by a heated confrontation in the Oval Office with the president of South Africa over alleged genocide, a major legislative victory in the U.S. House of Representatives, and a further escalation in the administration’s tussle with Harvard University.

The week also saw the release of the “Make America Healthy Again” Commission’s first report regarding the rise of chronic disease in the U.S.

Here are four highlights from the week.