Trump's week in review: Tariffs paused; sanctuary cities in crosshairs; religious freedom nominee named

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States.
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

It was another busy week in the Trump presidency, with several items of note — from defunding sanctuary cities to restarting a government office to help victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants. 

Actions from this week include pauses to Trump's much-anticipated tariff policies and more potential retaliatory actions against states and localities that disregard his policy agenda. The president also made key nominations, including a former pastor, to top positions seeking to promote religious freedom abroad. 

Here are five developments from the Trump administration that unfolded throughout the past week. 

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles