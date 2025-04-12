Home News Trump's week in review: Tariffs paused; sanctuary cities in crosshairs; religious freedom nominee named

It was another busy week in the Trump presidency, with several items of note — from defunding sanctuary cities to restarting a government office to help victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

Actions from this week include pauses to Trump's much-anticipated tariff policies and more potential retaliatory actions against states and localities that disregard his policy agenda. The president also made key nominations, including a former pastor, to top positions seeking to promote religious freedom abroad.

Here are five developments from the Trump administration that unfolded throughout the past week.

