Home News 6 reactions to Trump's plan to make Gaza the 'Riviera of the Middle East' Hamas isn't going to accept 'casinos, bars, strippers and hookers,' says Rep. Steve Cohen

President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the United States should take control of the Gaza Strip is causing intense reactions and even a call for his impeachment.

When holding a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House following a meeting between the two leaders behind closed doors Tuesday, Trump declared that the war-ravaged Gaza Strip “should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that have really stood there and fought for it and lived there and died there.”

Trump went on to describe the area as “unlucky” and maintained that its inhabitants have “lived a miserable existence.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

After suggesting that the 1.8 million Palestinians in Gaza should resettle in other countries as part of an effort funded by “neighboring countries of great wealth,” he described Gaza's current state as “a demolition site.”

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” the president declared.

Trump outlined his plans for the location, including its redevelopment to pave the way for “an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

In response to a question from NBC News’ Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, who asked for further details about his plan, Trump said, “I do see a long-term ownership position and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East.” The president also expressed optimism that the Gaza Strip could become the “Riviera of the Middle East,” adding: “This could be so magnificent.”

While Trump and his administration are touting the proposal as an effort to advance the political interests of the United States and the world, critics on both sides of the aisle are using strong language to push back on the idea as they warn of its humanitarian implications and consequences for U.S. foreign policy. Conversely, supporters of the idea see it as an avenue for securing world peace.

Here are six reactions to Trump’s proposal.