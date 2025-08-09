Trump's week in review: ‘De-banking' banned; new census ordered; peace deal signed
The past week saw several developments out of Washington make global headlines, including an order for a new census and the brokering of what is being billed as a historic peace agreement impacting the historic Christian nation of Armenia.
Additionally, executive orders and policies seek to advance the president's priorities of keeping male trans-identified athletes out of women's sports, while a new order instructs the military to go after drug cartels.
The following pages feature five highlights from the past week.
Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com