Trump's week in review: Showdown with Zelensky, DOGE continues cuts

'You're gambling with World War III'

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025. Zelensky and Trump openly clashed in the White House on Feb. 28 at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia. 'You're not acting at all thankful. It's not a nice thing,' Trump said. 'It's going to be very hard to do business like this,' he added.
The last week of February proved eventful for President Donald Trump as he continued to enact his agenda with bold policy moves, domestic restructuring and occasionally tense international negotiations.

The week ended with diplomatic talks regarding Ukraine going off the rails as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky argued publicly with Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office before being ejected from the White House.

Trump also met with other key European allies as he laid the groundwork for the foreign policy of his second term, while SpaceX CEO and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continued efforts to expose and eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.

Here are five notable actions Trump and his administration took this week.

