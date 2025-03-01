Home News Trump's week in review: Showdown with Zelensky, DOGE continues cuts 'You're gambling with World War III'

The last week of February proved eventful for President Donald Trump as he continued to enact his agenda with bold policy moves, domestic restructuring and occasionally tense international negotiations.

The week ended with diplomatic talks regarding Ukraine going off the rails as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky argued publicly with Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office before being ejected from the White House.

Trump also met with other key European allies as he laid the groundwork for the foreign policy of his second term, while SpaceX CEO and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continued efforts to expose and eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.

Here are five notable actions Trump and his administration took this week.