Trump's week in review: Syrian president visits White House, gov't shutdown ends, BBC apologizes

The end of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history was undoubtedly the biggest story of the week in American politics. However, several other significant domestic and foreign policy developments that also occurred this week are not to be overshadowed.

While the Trump administration took some actions that pleased the president's political base, such as litigation over a new congressional map in California, Trump also floated some proposals that drew the ire of conservative advocacy organizations and influencers.

Here are five highlights from this week.