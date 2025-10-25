Trump's week in review: East Wing demolished; ballroom construction begins; new Russia sanctions
Despite a government shutdown, this week saw no shortage of developments in President Donald Trump's efforts to expand the White House and his ongoing push for an end to long-simmering wars overseas and countering drug cartels.
Like most weeks in Washington, this last one saw significant developments in domestic and foreign policy that drew the ire of critics.
Here are five Trump administration highlights from the past week.
Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com