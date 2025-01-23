Top 6 issues Trump addressed in sweeping executive orders

By CP Staff,
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States.
President Donald Trump marked the beginning of his second term by issuing a flurry of executive orders earlier this week that aim to assert the "America First" agenda he laid out during his campaign.

According to the White House website, Trump issued 46 presidential actions Monday, 26 of which were executive orders, 12 of which were memorandums and four of which were proclamations.

The series of executive orders, some of which have drawn scrutiny and face likely legal battles, reversed some of the Biden administration's policies and addressed issues such as illegal immigration, energy independence and other various cultural and economic problems.

Here are some of the most significant executive actions Trump took on his first day back in office.

