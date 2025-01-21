Home News Trump moves to withdraw US from WHO over agency's handling of pandemic, failure to reform

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day back in office to begin withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), a move that some scientists and faith leaders warn could reverse decades of progress in combating infectious diseases such as AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

The order halts future U.S. funding to the WHO, recalls federal personnel and contractors working with the agency and directs officials to identify alternative partners to handle activities previously managed by the WHO. The decision, which still requires congressional approval, marks Trump’s second attempt to sever ties with the United Nation’s specialized health agency in less than five years.

Experts caution that withdrawing from the WHO could weaken global defenses against emerging health threats and pandemics. The U.S. has historically been the WHO’s largest donor, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars annually and supplying personnel with specialized expertise. The WHO’s annual budget ranges from $2 billion to $3 billion, and the U.S. has provided between $160 million and $815 million each year over the past decade.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Trump first sought to withdraw from the WHO in July 2020, citing its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden reversed that decision on his first day in office in January 2021, but Trump has now revived the withdrawal plan, citing concerns over WHO governance, financial contributions and alleged political influence.

“The United States noticed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020 due to the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states,” the executive order states.

The order also criticized WHO’s funding structure, noting that China, with a population three times that of the U.S., contributes nearly 90% less to the organization. “In addition, the WHO continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed payments,” it adds.

Concerns over the impact on global health collaboration

The U.S. withdrawal could disrupt WHO-coordinated initiatives, such as the yearly determination of flu vaccine compositions and access to critical genetic databases used to develop medicines and immunizations. Agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may also face challenges in collaborating with WHO.

During Trump's previous effort to withdraw from WHO, some Christian leaders also expressed concerns about the decision.

“Like all organizations, the WHO has made mistakes, but it remains a vital network for strengthening collaboration and strategic response,” said Elijah M. Brown, general secretary and CEO of the Baptist World Alliance at the time, as quoted by Good Faith Media.

He expressed his disappointment that “the United States would choose to withdraw support and further erode institutions and relationships that foster health and well-being at a global level,” and cautioned that the decision “imperils a range of ongoing coordinated WHO responses to Ebola, leprosy and malaria that will further jeopardize lives.”

“As faith leaders, we hold onto the biblical convictions both to pray for our governments and to work to honor the inherent dignity in all people by nurturing the seeds of compassion and just peace,” Brown concluded.

WHO expresses regret over Trump's decision

WHO has faced criticism for its early pandemic response, including advising against mask usage and failing to recognize airborne transmission of COVID-19 until late in the pandemic. The agency has also been embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal, with reports of health workers assaulting women during the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement Tuesday, WHO expressed regret over Trump’s decision.

“We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO,” the organization said, according to The Associated Press.

“For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication,” the statement added.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic noted at a news briefing in Geneva that the U.S. accounted for 18% of WHO’s 2023 budget, making it the single largest contributor. He declined to comment on the potential impact of the U.S. withdrawal on the organization’s operations.

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International.