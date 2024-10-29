Home News Israeli parliament bans UNRWA over terrorism ties

Israeli's parliament has passed a law limiting the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency due to its reported ties to terrorism.

The Knesset passed two complimentary bills barring UNWRA on Monday following confirmation that one of the UN agency’s employees commanded an attack to kill and abduct Israelis during Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre.

The bills sought to terminate an agreement from 1967 allowing UNRWA to operate in Israel and to sever all relations between UNRWA and the Jewish state, reported Fox News.

"Finally, the iron curtain has fallen on this terrorist organization that we have been fighting against for almost a year," said Knesset member Yulia Malinovsky from the Yisrael Beiteinu Party, one of the bill's sponsors, as quoted by Fox News.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East has come under increased scrutiny following reports that multiple UNRWA employees participated in Hamas’ terrorist attack last year and even held Israeli hostages in their homes.

The approval of the bills follows UNRWA’s confirmation that Muhammad Abu Attawi, who was killed in an Israeli Defense Forces strike, was one of the agency’s employees.

Attawi served as Nukha commander in Hamas’s Bureij Battalion, reported The Times of Israel on Thursday A screenshot the IDF shared Wednesday shows Attawi’s name listed on a UNRWA spreadsheet.

Attawi, who has worked for UNRWA since July 2022, led an attack on a bomb shelter near Kibbutz Re’im during Hamas’ invasion last year. The shelter is where some attendees of the Nova Music Festival hid after terrorists descended on the event and started shooting people.

Hamas murdered at least 16 people hiding in the shelter and took several others hostage, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Last month, thousands attended a funeral in Jerusalem following confirmation that Goldberg-Polin was one of many hostages murdered by the terror group.

According to the IDF, the UNRWA employee, in addition to leading the killing and abduction of Israelis from the bomb shelter, also participated in attacks against troops throughout the war in Gaza. Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack to eradicate the terror group and recover the hostages.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a Thursday statement that Israel is requesting “urgent clarifications” from senior officials at the UN and an investigation of UNRWA employees’ involvement in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East did not immediately respond to The Christian Post’s request for comment.

These latest revelations about a UNRWA employee are not the first time the agency has come under fire. Earlier this year, nine UNRWA staffers were terminated following an investigation the U.N. Office of Oversight Services launched in response to reports about employees’ terrorist ties.

Before the termination of the nine staffers, UNRWA fired 12 staffers and put seven others on leave without pay. UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma told The Associated Press at the time that the group of nine included individuals from both groups.

By the time of the terminations, Israeli intelligence had already raised concerns about UNRWA employees’ Hamas ties. In late January, Israeli intelligence estimated that around 10% of UNRWA's 12,000 staffers in Gaza have ties to Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

A dossier shared with the U.S. government and obtained by The Wall Street Journal estimated that about 1,200 UNRWA employees in Gaza have links to Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Amid these concerns about its staffers, UNRWA also faced questions about Hamas terror tunnels located beneath the agency’s Gaza headquarters. These tunnels contained an electrical room and living space for Hamas terrorists.

In February, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini claimed that the organization only became aware of the tunnels through media reports. Lazzarini stated that UNRWA staff members complied with Israel’s orders to evacuate as bombardments increased in the area.

“We have not used that compound since we left it, nor are we aware of any activity that may have taken place there,” the UNRWA commissioner-general stated.