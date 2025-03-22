Home News Week in review: Trump seeks to dismantle Dept. of Education; EEOC warns DEI may violate civil rights

It was another busy week for the Trump administration, marking the two-month anniversary of Donald Trump's second presidency.



Throughout the past seven days, the president has taken steps to eliminate a federal government agency, continued his bid to secure an end to a years-long conflict in Ukraine, and taken action to ensure the proper enforcement of federal civil rights law.



Here are five highlights from the eighth full week of the Trump administration.

