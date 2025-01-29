Home News 3 pro-life policies implemented by Trump in first week of his second term

President Donald Trump has taken several actions via executive order and administrative directive to advance the pro-life cause since taking office last week. His actions reverse several pro-abortion policies implemented by his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

The Trump administration’s moves on abortion policy coincided with Friday’s March for Life, the annual gathering of pro-life activists in Washington, D.C., where Trump delivered pre-recorded remarks via video message.

Here are three steps the Trump administration has taken to implement the objectives of the pro-life movement as the official policy of the United States government.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe