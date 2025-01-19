Home News Trump rallies supporters ahead of inauguration, talks trans ideology, DEI and illegal immigration

President-elect Donald Trump talked about a wide range of topics, including illegal immigration, diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) and trans ideology, as he spoke to supporters ahead of Inauguration Day.

Trump addressed an enthusiastic crowd of supporters gathered for a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Sunday, just hours before he's slated to take office as the 47th president of the United States. Trump’s return to the White House comes four years after he left office after losing the election to outgoing President Joe Biden.

After declaring “we won,” Trump vowed to “act with historic speed and strength to fix every single crisis facing our country.” He elaborated on his intention to sign “executive orders” he predicted would make the crowd “extremely happy” and outlined his vision for what the U.S. would look like after his first day in office. The president-elect insisted that “every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office.”

“By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will, in some form or another, be on their way back home,” he said. Trump then told the crowd of his intention to include border security reforms, which he described as “the most aggressive, sweeping effort to restore our borders the world has ever seen” in his inaugural address Monday.

In addition to instituting “the largest deportation operation in American history,” Trump listed working to “deliver justice for every family whose loved one has been stolen from them by migrant crime” as another priority of his forthcoming administration.

The president-elect also identified DEI as an ideology that is in the crosshairs of his administration. After expressing a desire to eliminate the ideology from the government and the private sector, Trump promised to “get wokeness the hell out of our military immediately and make it like it used to be.”

Trump also reflected on the current state of the U.S., lamenting the presence of “men playing in women’s sports” and “transgender for everyone.” He painted an optimistic picture not just of the beginning of his presidency and the executive orders he plans to sign but of the next four years in totality, which he projected confidently would become “the four greatest years in American history.”

Trump specifically noted that the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence is coming up in 2026, along with the World Cup, and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California.

He also mentioned the wildfires that are ravaging America’s second-largest city, indicating plans to visit Los Angeles later this week.

“Together, we’re going to cut your taxes, end inflation, slash your prices, getting them back down, raise your wages and bring thousands of factories back to the USA right where they belong,” he concluded. “We will build American, we will buy American and we will hire American.”

Trump assured Americans that under his administration, “We will teach our children to love our country, to honor our history and to always respect our great American flag, and we will get critical race theory and transgender insanity the hell out of our schools.” He also declared that beginning Monday, “We will keep men out of women’s sports.”

“I will defend religious liberty. I will restore free speech,” he added. “We will stop illegal immigration once and for all. We will not be invaded. We will not be occupied. We will not be overrun. We will not be conquered.”

While the remarks from Trump served as the main attraction at the event, the rally at Capital One Arena featured musical performances from Kid Rock and The Village People, and speeches from journalist Megyn Kelly, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, UFC President Dana White, actor Jon Voight and members of the president-elect’s family.