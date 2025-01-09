Home News Trump-endorsed ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible releases inauguration edition priced at $69.99

A controversial version of the Bible endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump has released a special Inauguration Day edition ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20, priced at $69.99 plus shipping.

The "God Bless the USA" Bible, inspired by the Lee Greenwood song of the same name, unveiled a special edition earlier this week.

Greenwood announced the release in a video posted to Facebook on Jan. 6, with the narration declaring that "2025 is destined to be an amazing year" due to Trump returning to office.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The video credits Trump with "bringing faith back to the forefront of America" and says that "Christianity has been experiencing a recent surge," adding that "now, more than ever, every home needs to have Bibles readily available."

"This special edition Bible features an engraving commemorating the second inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 47th president of the United States," continued the video narrator.

The large print special edition Bible uses the King James Version translation and includes various founding documents of the United States, such as the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

The video included a brief endorsement message from Trump, who said he wanted to "make Americans pray again." The Bible will not be available after Jan. 19, according to the video.

Last March, Trump made headlines when he endorsed the "God Bless the USA" Bible in advance of Easter Sunday, explaining in a video posted to Truth Social that "religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country."

"This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America and to make America great again is our religion," Trump said.

"Religion is so important, it's so missing, but it's going to come back and it's going to come back strong, just like our country is going to come back strong."

Christian Post Executive Editor Richard Land, a former head of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, expressed concern that the "God Bless the USA" Bible was wrongly elevating American documents to the level of divinely revealed Scripture.

"I believe it is not a good idea to bind Holy Scripture together with any other documents including the Declaration, Constitution, etc.," wrote Land.

"It will only confuse people by either elevating our founding documents to a level of authority they do not deserve, or they will tempt people to view the Holy Scripture as less than fully sacred."

In 2021, Zondervan and HarperCollins distanced themselves from reports that they had agreed to publish the "God Bless the USA" Bible, with a spokesperson telling The Christian Post at the time that "ultimately the project was not a fit for either party."