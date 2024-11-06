Home News Trump vows to 'help our country heal' in post-election victory speech 'This will truly be the golden age of America,' says president-elect

Former President Donald Trump vowed to “help our country heal” as he prepares to take office as the 47th president of the United States.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election early Wednesday morning. Unofficial results show Trump securing 277 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold required to clinch the presidency.

Addressing his supporters in a victory speech, Trump described his presidential campaign as “the greatest political movement of all time.” Insisting that “there’s never been anything like this in this country,” the former president predicted that the movement was “going to reach a new level of importance because we’re going to help our country heal.”

“We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly,” he added. “We’re going to fix our borders. We’re going to fix everything about our country.”

Trump thanked the American people for “the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president.” He also pledged to serve on behalf of “every citizen,” signaling his intention to “fight for you, for your family and your future.”

“Every single day I will be fighting for you, and with every breath in my body I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve,” he said. “This will truly be the golden age of America.”

Trump described the results of the 2024 presidential election as “a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to Make America Great Again.” He gave shout outs to the states that helped him win the 2024 election, specifically North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He also projected confidence that he would win Alaska, Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. The former president leads in all four states but the races are too close to call.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he proclaimed. “We have taken back control of the Senate.”

After acknowledging his family, campaign staff and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, in addition to taking shots at the mainstream media, Trump added that “this will forever be remembered as the day the American people regained control of their country.” He defined his political coalition as based on a “common core of common sense.”

“We’re the party of common sense,” he maintained. “We want to have borders. We want to have security. We want to have things be good, safe. We want great education.”

Addressing the assassination attempt against him earlier this year that resulted in a bullet grazing his ear and one of his supporters losing his life, Trump told the audience, “Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason.” He identified that reason as to “save our country and to restore America to greatness.”

“We are going to fulfill that mission together. We’re going to fulfill that mission,” he asserted. “The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you’ve entrusted to me.”

Trump concluded his remarks by “asking every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavor.” Stressing his desire to “put the divisions of the past four years behind us” and “unite,” he anticipated that “success will bring us together” and that “America’s future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than it has ever been before.”