Home News JFK assassination, UFOs and depression: 6 highlights from Trump's interview with Joe Rogan

Former President Donald Trump spent nearly three hours during a wide-ranging interview with podcaster Joe Rogan last week that touched on topics ranging from tariffs and trade to UFOs and the Kennedy assassination.

Rogan noted that after the attempted assassination against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, he realized the timing was perfect to have a conversation with the GOP nominee.

"Once they shot you, I was like, he's got to come in here. It's all about timing. I think our timing is perfect,” he said.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Here are six highlights from their conversation, which has racked up more than 34 million views on YouTube as of Monday.