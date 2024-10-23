Home News Trump pledges to expel trans ideology from schools, ban 'child mutilation' nationwide

Former President Donald Trump reiterated his plans this week to keep transgender ideology out of public schools and to sign a law banning body disfiguring procedures for minors nationwide.

Speaking Monday to attendees gathered at the Concord Convention Center in Concord, North Carolina, Trump also expressed his commitment to maintaining religious freedom in education.

"On day one, I will sign an executive order banning critical race theory or transgender insanity," he said to the applause of the crowd. "I will take historic action to defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology and reaffirm that God created two genders: male and female."

"I will keep men out of women's sports. I will sign a law banning child sex mutilation in all 50 states."

Trump also rolled his longtime quip that Americans will "proudly say 'Merry Christmas' again."

President Trump pledges to stop schools from promoting CRT, transgender insanity, and men in women’s sports pic.twitter.com/5xcrp1a1Uu — RSBN ???????? (@RSBNetwork) October 22, 2024

During his remarks, Trump also claimed Vice President Kamala Harris exhibits hostility toward Christianity by allowing male athletes to compete in women's sports, among other reasons.

He also said he believes a close brush with death in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July was the result of divine intervention, which brought him and his family closer to God.

Trump, who has been outspoken against what he believes is the threat the Left poses to conservative Christians, also warned that a Harris administration would ramp up political attacks against believers in the U.S.

Under Harris, Trump warned, "the radical Left is not going to leave Christians alone. It’s going to get worse and worse, and you’re going to suffer greatly."

Trump also promised to "create a new federal task force on finding anti-Christian bias, that will begin immediately."

Eric Trump, evangelist Franklin Graham and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson also joined Trump at the event in Concord.

Trump has made similar pledges during the 2024 presidential campaign. At a rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, in September, he made the same pledges he made in Concord.

"Could you imagine 10 or 15 years ago having some politician ... saying, 'I will stop child mutilation without parental consent?'" Trump asked at the time. "Can you imagine if you had made that statement 10 years ago, they would say, 'Is this guy crazy?'"

Any legislation banning trans procedures for minors federally would likely need Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress, though Trump's push for such a bill comes as 22 states have taken the same step.