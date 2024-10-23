Home News Abortion, parental rights, trans issues: What would a Kamala Harris victory look like?

With the 2024 presidential election two weeks away, voters will decide between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The outcome of the election could have wide-ranging implications for domestic and foreign policy.

While Harris leads Trump by 1.1 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average of nationwide polls asking voters which candidate they support for president as of Wednesday morning, the polling aggregator’s “no toss-up map” shows Trump leading Harris with 312 electoral votes to the vice president’s 226. The margin is small enough in the swing states that a Harris victory is certainly possible.

A Harris victory has the potential to drastically impact American society, although the vice president’s ability to implement her agenda will depend on the partisan makeup of Congress.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

With that caveat in mind, here’s what Americans can expect in the event of Harris winning the 2024 presidential election.