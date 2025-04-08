Home News Southern Baptist leaders urge compassion for immigrants as fear drives declining church attendance

Thirteen Southern Baptist ethnic groups representing 10,900 churches have issued a joint statement on immigration calling for the Trump administration in the United States to show compassion for migrants fleeing persecution.

The leaders warned that current immigration policies are fueling fear even among those in the U.S. legally, with many too afraid to attend worship services or seek spiritual care in their local churches.

Bruno Molina, executive director of the National Hispanic Baptist Network and a signatory, told the Baptist Press that Haitian, Hispanic, African American, Chinese, Filipino, Nigerian, Liberian, Ghanaian, Korean, Burmese, Thai and Vietnamese leaders signed the statement.

Signatories shared the federal government’s “desire to protect citizens, promote legal immigration and refugee policies, and robustly safeguard the country’s borders,” but “enforcement must be accompanied with compassion that doesn’t demonize those fleeing oppression, violence, and persecution,” as quoted by the Baptist Press.

“Threats of mass deportation by the Trump administration and its lack of assurance to churches that ICE agents will not enter churches to carry out immigration enforcement duties has caused fear to rise among both the guilty and the innocent,” the leaders wrote in the statement.

Many immigrants and refugees who are in the U.S. legally are feeling confused and fearful about attending church services or seeking spiritual care, as reflected in a noticeable decline in church attendance nationwide, according to the group.

“We are concerned about the current impact on religious freedom as worshippers decide not to attend worship services out of fear that federal agents will carry out law enforcement duties in non-exigent circumstances inside a church building," they said. "While we reject and oppose criminal activity or harboring criminals, all people should have the freedom to receive spiritual care from churches within a church building in America."

The leaders believe that immigration changes by Trump’s government will impact Haitian and Hispanic congregations. This includes orders that stop humanitarian parole for 532,000 Haitians, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans on April 24, and ending Temporary Protected Status for about 1.1 million more migrants in August.

On March 31, a federal judge reportedly blocked one of the orders, which would have forced 350,000 Venezuelans to leave on Monday.

“We call on our Southern Baptist brothers and sisters to pray for the Trump administration,” wrote the leaders. “Please ask God to grant wisdom as they deal with this important and complex issue that will determine the course for many who have already experienced great atrocities in their native country and whose deportations will cause their American-born family members who reunite with them in a foreign country to experience the same dire conditions.”

Signatories asked for a fine or other penalty be paid in lieu of deportation, making the appeal for mercy referring to Matthew 25:35-36: "For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me. I was in prison and you came to visit me."

Southern Baptist churches are called to pray for the immigrants and refugees facing “significant fear and uncertainty in these days and to extend compassion to them when possible.”

“Many fear returning to their native country where they were persecuted and faced extreme violence, including kidnappings and physical and sexual assaults towards adults and children, as well as substantial challenges in meeting basic needs such as food, shelter, and medical care,” added the signatories.

“We call on our Southern Baptists leaders to stand firm for religious liberty and speak on behalf of the immigrant and refugee. We ask them to encourage government leaders to support religious liberty, guarantee due process, and provide clear guidance as they look to enforce the immigration laws.

“As our greatest hope and courage can only be found in Jesus Christ, we also call on Southern Baptist pastors and church leaders to look for opportunities to share the gospel and care for immigrants and refugees.”

Brent Leatherwood, president of the Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, expressed his appreciation for the ethnic leaders’ statement.

“I am grateful these pastors and leaders have put into words the experiences that so many of our fellow Southern Baptist brothers and sisters are living through right now. The Administration’s efforts to secure America’s borders and cut illegal entry into our nation represents a serious attempt to restore order for a system that, for decades, has been overwhelmed,” Leatherwood said in comments to Baptist Press.

“Moreover, many of these moves are consistent with elements of a comprehensive approach to border security and immigration reform long called for by the Southern Baptist Convention.

“Yet, as these pastors have indicated, some of these actions and public statements are raising alarm and fear among those who are here legally.”

During his first term, Trump expressed support for legal immigration “in the largest numbers ever,” a point that Leatherwood highlighted and endorsed in his remarks.

“Fostering an environment that creates uncertainty in those who are permitted to be here is at odds with that goal,” he said.

“Given that, as I have said previously, we’d ask the Administration to provide more clarity in this area so that our pastors, churches, and compassion ministries will be free to minister and proclaim the Good News of Christ’s life, death, and resurrection to all.”

Keny Felix, president of the SBC National Haitian Fellowship, emphasized the importance of collaboration among leaders in addressing the issue.

“As leaders within the SBC, we believe we must work collaboratively in support of our brothers, sisters and vulnerable families. It’s not just advocacy. It’s fulfilling our biblical mandate,” Felix told Baptist Press. “To care for the most vulnerable with compassion is at the heart of God’s redemption story and also makes for strong and healthy communities.”

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International.