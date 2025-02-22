Home News Trump's week in review: From expanding IVF to calling Zelensky a 'dictator'

President Donald Trump has been in office for one month. As was the case in previous weeks, Trump used the power of his office to implement executive orders to advance his administration's agenda.



This week also entailed Trump strongly criticizing the president of Ukraine on social media amid U.S. efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end.



Here are five actions Trump or his administration took this week, including expanding access to in-vitro fertilization, an issue of debate among many Christians.

