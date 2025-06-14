Trump's week in review: Israel attacks Iran; National Guard deployed; senator removed by Secret Service

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Police push back protesters from the Edward Roybal Federal Building on June 9, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders.
Police push back protesters from the Edward Roybal Federal Building on June 9, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. | Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

This week is the 20th full week of President Donald Trump's second term in office, and it wasn't short on significant breaking developments. 

The week was defined primarily by rising tensions at home and abroad, with immigration protests and riots beginning in Los Angeles and spreading to other cities, as well as Trump's response to Iran after Israel killed its military officials in airstrikes on Friday. 

Here are four highlights from the past week.

