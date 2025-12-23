Home Opinion I'm with Sen. Josh Hawley. Being pro-life wins elections.

“Asinine?” That is how a Trump Administration official characterized Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) new pro-life PAC.

This uninformed Trump operative believes that being pro-life lost seats in the 2022 post-Dobbs Decision midterm elections. But precisely the opposite is the case. I was the first to suggest right in an earlier Newsmax article that President Trump back off promising federal abortion bans by gestational age of the baby. But that was not because a firm moral position to protect all people equally is unpopular. It’s not. It’s because a gestational age ban is short-sighted, unethical, and arbitrarily authoritarian. Besides, after Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton were overturned by Dobbs, the Court ruled the regulation of abortion is the purview of the states.

Trump began saying just that during his campaign against Biden, redefined the abortion debate without being any less pro-life, and won every single swing state. Not bad. And just for the record, for our little misinformed, courageously anonymous Trump administration spokesperson: ahead of the 2022 midterms, I predicted that any Republican that backed away from their pro-life position would lose. And those who stuck to their moral mettle would win. And they did. To a person, moral cowardice of Republican candidates who refused to stand for the life of the littlest lost big.

One thing is still lacking. During President Trump’s 2024 campaign, I also suggested that no additional federal legislation regulating abortion is required to curtail the illicit and demographically devastating abortion industry. He need only encourage his new Attorney General Bondi to do her job and enforce the Comstock Act that forbids shipping abortion pills across state lines. The abortion industry would grind to a screeching halt overnight. Now that would be moral leadership while reinforcing America’s constitutional rule of law and three co-equal separation of powers. If that act is enforced, it is conceivable that in the not-too-distant future, abortion would be rare, paving the way for a boom in the birthrate.

Despite the fact that abortion regulation is the purview of the state, it remains the purview of the federal government to protect all people equally, refusing to exclude any category of person from that responsibility. For the Executive Branch, that simply means enforcing the laws duly enacted by the Legislative Branch.

Be that as it may, I predict that for the 2026 midterms, pro-abortion politicians in charge of the Democrat Party will double down on their moral vision of America with abortion front and center. If Republican candidates refuse to take the lead on the discussion, they will be easily painted as heartless, sexist, morally bankrupt, and authoritarian. Democrats know that moral issues motivate more than money. If Republicans can find it within themselves to lead on the moral issues, as the new party for all people — especially the voiceless preborn and their mothers — they will win.

Sen. Hawley knows that Americans want to see fewer abortions. Americans want to give women a better choice than the abandonment of abortion. Sen. Hawley knows that 70% of women who’ve had abortions felt coerced or otherwise made the decision against their own beliefs. Sen. Hawley understands that abortion harms women, with chemical abortions (via abortion pills) — now responsible for nearly two-thirds of all abortions in America — sending women to the emergency room at alarming rates and contributing to a record number of brick-and-mortar abortion facilities closing as the industry pivots to mail-order pills.

And to this question of politics, Sen. Hawley either knows or intuitively understands that at heart, morality is not a matter of polling but a matter of fact. It is wrong always and everywhere to separate a baby from his mother for the purpose of ending the life of the baby — to say nothing of the fact that America’s Declaration of Independence rests on this one big beautiful truth, that all people are “endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights,” the first of which being life. At best, it is disingenuous for any political candidate to presume to represent all their constituents if they are willing to justify some of those constituents destroying the lives of others.

Sen. Hawley is correct in promoting pro-life candidates because recent election history tells us it is a winning issue. Whoever is whispering these false notions in Trump’s ear or presuming to represent the Trump Administration with condescending vitriol might be better suited to be a low-level Democrat Party operative.