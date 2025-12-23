Home News 'An early Christmas gift': 130 abducted Catholic school students, staff freed in Nigeria

Nigerian officials announced Monday that the remaining 130 students and staff abducted from a Catholic school in the country's north have been freed, ending a harrowing month-long captivity and allowing families to reunite just in time for Christmas.

The children, kidnapped in a predawn raid on Nov. 21 from St. Mary's Catholic School in the Papiri community of Niger state, were released Sunday, according to police and church officials.

More than 200 people were initially taken by gunmen, a tactic increasingly common in Nigeria's volatile northern regions, where criminal gangs and militant groups exploit security gaps for ransom or ideological gains.

Fifty students escaped shortly after the abduction, while another 100 were freed on Dec. 7. The latest release means all victims are now safe, authorities said. Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, stated on social media that the release followed "a military-intelligence-driven operation," but did not provide any additional details.

Nigerian law prohibits paying ransoms, but families and officials have often done so in past cases to expedite releases.

Diocese of Kontagora Secretary Rev. Fr. Jatau Luka Joseph confirmed the release of the "second batch" on Sunday.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Niger State Government, the security agencies, and all other partners whose efforts and interventions contributed to the safe release of the victims,” Joseph said in a statement shared by the U.S.-based watchdog International Christian Concern, which called the release "an early Christmas gift."

“We also extend our sincere appreciation to the parents, guardians, clergy, religious communities, humanitarian organizations, and the wider public for their prayers, support, and solidarity throughout this challenging period.”

Authorities confirm that a total of 230 students were abducted and all were rescued.

The St. Mary's victims underwent health screenings upon release. Counseling services are being provided, and schools in the region remain on high alert.

The incident at St. Mary's highlights the persistent threat of mass kidnappings in Nigeria, particularly targeting schools. Since the infamous 2014 Chibok abduction by Boko Haram militants, which drew global attention with the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, over 1,500 students have been kidnapped in similar attacks, according to Amnesty International.

Many perpetrators are linked to Islamist extremists or bandit groups demanding ransoms amid economic hardship and weak governance. Advocates have criticized the Nigerian government for failing to protect its citizens.

Nigeria is Africa's most populous nation and a country deeply divided along religious and ethnic lines. Christians, who make up about half of Nigeria's 220 million people, face escalating violence, especially in the Muslim-majority north and the ethnically diverse Middle Belt.

The Christian persecution watchdog Open Doors ranks Nigeria among the world's most dangerous places for Christians, with thousands killed annually in attacks attributed to radical Islamist groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), as well as radicalized Fulani herdsmen militias. These assaults often target churches, schools and villages, displacing hundreds of thousands and destroying communities.

A 2025 report by Open Doors cites "extreme" levels of violence and discrimination against Christians. The group documented over 3,100 Christian deaths in Nigeria in its 2024 reporting period.

Fulani militants, nomadic herders clashing with farmers over resources, have been accused of targeting Christian settlements under the guise of land disputes, though some analysts argue the conflicts are more complex, involving economic and climate-related pressures. But Christian rights advocates have argued for years that violence against Christians has reached near genocidal levels.

Human rights groups have criticized the Nigerian government under Tinubu for failing to curb the violence, despite promises of enhanced security. Military operations have yielded some successes, such as the recent rescues, but critics say corruption and underfunding hamper efforts.