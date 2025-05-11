Trump's week in review: UK trade deal, illegal immigration crackdown, American pope

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on April 25, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on April 25, 2025 in Washington, D.C. | Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump spent the last week focusing on trade, illegal immigration and military policy amid controversial appointments.

The administration, which has promised the "largest deportation operation" in U.S. history, continues to crack down on criminal illegal immigrants and announced the implementation of a financial incentive to encourage those in the U.S. illegally to return to their home countries voluntarily.

Other accomplishments include a trade deal with the United Kingdom amid a global tariff war, a ban on transgender-identifying people in the U.S. military and ongoing battles with the Ivy League over federal funding.

Last week also saw the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first Roman Catholic pontiff born in the U.S., which prompted a congratulatory message from Trump.

