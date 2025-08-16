Trump's week in review: DC takeover to reduce crime, 'Pursuing Peace' summit with Putin
Another week of the Trump administration saw significant developments in domestic and foreign policy, including drastic action to reduce crime in the nation's capital and additional efforts to secure a strengthened trade relationship with China, as well as seeking an end to the war in Ukraine.
Here are five highlights from this week.
Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com