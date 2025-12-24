Home News StubHub apologizes after listing Christian concert about Jesus as a heavy metal show

A major online ticket reseller has apologized after mistakenly listing a Christian concert about the life of Jesus as a heavy metal concert.

StubHub acknowledged the miscommunication related to the Dec. 20 Spartanburg, South Carolina, showing of “Andrew Peterson’s Behold the Lamb of God” in a statement provided to the South Carolina-based WSPA on Monday. The event had been listed as a concert for the metal band Lamb of God, which is not on tour at the moment.

“We acknowledge the listing for the December 20 event at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium was misleading and apologize for the confusion this caused,” a company spokesperson said.

“Ahead of the show we updated the event page and reached out to customers to clarify the event details. Anyone who purchased tickets under the impression this was a different performance is encouraged to contact us — we’ll honor a full refund under our FanProtect Guarantee.”

StubHub’s original listing for the event included a photo of Lamb of God’s vocalist and marked it as a trending event, WSPA reports.

“Andrew Peterson’s Behold the Lamb of God” is a recorded concept album and live concert event that aims to tell the “true tall tale” of the coming of Christ. Peterson’s website describes it as a “20-year passion project” for the veteran singer-songwriter and novelist.

Peterson is also the author of The Wingfeather Saga series of children's and young adult novels. As an accomplished musician, he has toured with several well-known Christian bands and artists.

In its 20th year, his “Behold the Lamb of God” project brought together dozens of musicians.

“The community of artists has grown and changed since we started,” Peterson said. “We wanted to go in and fine-tune some of the songs to sound like what we do live.”

