University says trans-identified instructor who flunked Christian student no longer has teaching duties

The University of Oklahoma has announced that a trans-identified graduate assistant who gave a Christian student a failing grade for writing an assignment that criticized gender ideology no longer has teaching duties.

The university released a statement on Monday explaining that an unnamed graduate teaching assistant will “no longer have instructional duties” following the grading incident.

The Norman-based school garnered widespread attention late last month when junior Samantha Fulnecky received a zero on an essay assignment on gender issues from graduate teaching assistant William "Mel" Curth, reportedly because of her religious views on the subject.

NBC News noted that the unnamed figure “appeared to be” Curth, with the school saying the assistant was being “arbitrary in the grading of this specific paper.”

“We are committed to teaching students how to think, not what to think,” said the university, as quoted by NBC News. “The University will continue to review best practices to ensure that its instructors have the comprehensive training necessary to objectively assess their students’ work without limiting their ability to teach, inspire, and elevate our next generation.”

Fulnecky wrote the essay as part of her "Lifespan Development" class, in response to an article about social gender expectations, The Oklahoman reports.

According to a copy of her essay published by the outlet, Fulnecky argued that God created two distinct genders with different roles, and the idea that they can be changed was “demonic.”

"I strongly disagree with the idea from the article that encouraging acceptance of diverse gender expressions could improve students' confidence," she wrote in the essay. "Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be what they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth."

Curth, who uses "she/they" pronouns and is trans-identified, was apparently offended at Fulnecky's essay, especially her usage of the word "demonic" to describe gender ideology.

"To call an entire group of people 'demonic' is highly offensive, especially a minoritized population," Curth reportedly wrote in an online grading portal.

"Please note that I am not deducting points because you have certain beliefs, but instead I am deducting point [sic] for you posting a reaction paper that does not answer the questions for this assignment, contradicts itself, heavily uses personal ideology over empirical evidence in a scientific class, and is at times offensive.”

The incident sparked protests and widespread outrage, with many, among them Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, arguing that it was an attack on academic freedom.

"The [First] Amendment is foundational to our freedom [and] inseparable from a well rounded education," he posted to X. "The situation at OU is deeply concerning. I'm calling on the OU regents to review the results of the investigation [and] ensure other students aren't unfairly penalized for their beliefs."

Soon after the controversy garnered attention, university leadership promised to investigate the matter, and Curth was placed on administrative leave amid the process.

Fulnecky appealed the grade on her paper, and a ruling was made in her favor, the university told NBC News. The assignment was removed from the student's grade to avoid "academic harm to the student." The university will not release the results of Fulnecky’s religious discrimination claim.

"The University of Oklahoma takes seriously concerns involving First Amendment rights, certainly including religious freedoms," the school stated late last month.

"Upon receiving notice from the student on the grading of an assignment, the University immediately began a full review of the situation and has acted swiftly to address the matter."