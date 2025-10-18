Trump's week in review: Questions salvation; Knesset speech; Charlie Kirk gets Medal of Freedom
From President Donald Trump's celebration of a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas to a potential meeting next week to iron out a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, the past week was another filled with news and headlines generated by the Trump administration.
Additional actions included the recognition of recently slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk with the highest civilian honor in the United States and efforts to ensure troops are paid during the ongoing government shutdown. On top of that, the president once again drew responses from his Christian supporters for questioning whether he will go to Heaven when he dies.
Here are five highlights from the past week.
