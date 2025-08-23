Trump’s week in review: EU trade deal, Smithsonian content probe, mail-in ballots, 55 million visas
President Donald Trump continues to garner headlines for the policies and actions his administration has undertaken since the beginning of his second term, with this week seeing various developments at home and abroad.
Every week, the Trump administration pursues measures aimed at achieving the president's broad agenda, encompassing issues such as immigration, foreign policy, reducing the size of the federal government and other matters.
Here are five new developments over the past week.