Home News Trump's week in review: Probing and prosecuting murder of Iryna Zarutska, remembering Charlie Kirk

This week has been defined by the assassination of Christian conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. In addition to addressing Kirk's murder in a special Oval Office address, President Donald Trump and his administration took steps this week to investigate the murder of a Ukrainian refugee on a train in North Carolina by a career criminal, as well as advance the causes of religious liberty and prayer, and tackle concerns about chronic childhood disease.

Here are five highlights from the past week.