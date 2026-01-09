Home News Indiana church launches effort to raise $1 million to build new homeless shelter

Impact Ministries, a church plant in Indiana, has announced plans to raise $1 million to build a new shelter for the local homeless population.

Nicole Kolley, assistant director at the small but steadily growing congregation of nearly 50 people in Boonville, told The Christian Post that the church decided to do the fundraiser, launched earlier this week, “because we see a very real need in our county.”

Affiliated with The Wesleyan Church, Impact Ministries was launched in October 2024, and Kolley said their "vision is to create a place that not only provides shelter, but also offers life skills support, encouragement and a path toward stability."

“Many individuals and families are facing homelessness, housing instability, or significant life challenges,” she added. "We want to work hand‑in‑hand with our community to meet these needs in a meaningful and lasting way.”

The funds raised will go toward purchasing land and building a facility, with the church envisioning donations from 2,000 people, each giving $500 to the project.

Kolley told CP that she believes the homeless shelter “will advance the Gospel by meeting both physical and spiritual needs” of those who reside at the facility when it opens.

“Along with providing food and a safe place to stay, we hope to offer worship opportunities, Christian‑based support, and a Christ‑centered environment where people can experience hope and transformation,” Kolley said.

“We believe that lasting change happens through Christ, and we want this ministry to reflect His love in practical ways. The support we’ve already received from the community has been overwhelming and deeply encouraging.”

Kolley also told CP that the community's response “is what has inspired us to take on a project of this scale,” with the church planning to provide monthly updates on its progress.

“We believe [this project] can make a lasting difference in how our community responds to homelessness and those facing financial, emotional, or personal struggles,” she added.

“Our desire is to walk alongside people, encourage them, and be a source of hope when they need it most."