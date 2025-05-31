Home News Trump's week in review: California alters sports policy; public funding of gender surgeries probed

Another week of the Trump administration brought additional action from President Donald Trump and executive branch agencies designed to advance the administration’s domestic policy priorities.



In addition to continuing its administrative opposition to gender transition procedures for minors, the administration also signaled its intention to impose new visa restrictions designed to prevent the entry of those deemed hostile to the national security and core beliefs of the United States.



The administration also continued its ongoing feud with a prestigious Ivy League university. Here are five highlights from the past week.

